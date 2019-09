Senior Selection board of the Pepco promoted Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Shafiqul Hassan as general manager and a notification has been issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Senior Selection board of the Pepco promoted Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Shafiqul Hassan as general manager and a notification has been issued.

Fesco spokesman Tahir Sheikh told APP on Wednesday that after his promotion Shafiqul Hassan would continue to perform duty as CEO Fesco.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Fesco Nazir Ahmed Somroo has also been promoted as GM.