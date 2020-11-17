FESCO Chief seeks performance

FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engr Arshad Munir has warned to initiate strict action against all those showing poor performance, whereas reward would be given to those officers/officials who would show good performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engr Arshad Munir has warned to initiate strict action against all those showing poor performance, whereas reward would be given to those officers/officials who would show good performance.

He was addressing a review meeting of the Mianwali circle here on Tuesday.

He directed the officers to utilize all available resources to achieve recovery and line losses target set by the Ministry of Energy and said that recovery from the defaulters should be ensured without any discrimination.

He directed the recovery teams to make recovery from top 100 running and dead defaulters.

He ordered to disconnect electricity connection of government departments in case of chronic default,saying recovery from private as well as government departments was very important.

He also issued orders to remove hazardous,faulty points and rotten cables.

Earlier, Superintending Engineer (SE) Mianwali Circle Jam Gull briefed the CEO about overall performance of FESCO region.

The meeting was attended by the General Manager (Operation) Ehsan Elahi, Executive Engineers and Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) of the circle.