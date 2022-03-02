UrduPoint.com

FESCO Chief To Address E-court On Friday

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will address an E-court (Khuli Kutchery) on Facebook here on Friday (March 04).

FESCO spokesman said the open court would start at 10:30 am and the FESCO Chief would listen to electricity related complaints till 12:30 noon.

Electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar can approach FESCO Chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ . FESCO Chief will issue on the spot orders for redressal of public complaints, it was stated.

