FESCO chief to hold e-court on Aug 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court at facebook on August 28, 2023.

He will listen to the public complaints from 10 a.m.

till noon and will issue orders for redressing the same, a spokesperson said here on Friday.

He said consumers from all districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Sargodha can contact the CEO.

The facebook page is www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/-