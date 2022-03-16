FESCO Chief to hold E-court on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Katchehry) on facebook here on Friday (March 18, 2022).

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that the open court would start at 10:30 a.m.

and the FESCO Chief would listen to electricity related complaints till 12:30 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar can contact the FESCO Chief through his facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ and FESCO Chief will issue on-spot orders for redressal of their issues, he added.