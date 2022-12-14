UrduPoint.com

Fesco Chief To Hold E-court On Friday

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Fesco chief to hold E-court on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Katchery) on facebook here on Friday (December 16, 2022).

Fesco spokesman said here on Wednesday that the open court would start at 10 am and the Fesco chief would listen to electricity-related complaints till 12 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire Fesco region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the Fesco chief through his new facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/ and Fesco chief would issue on-spot orders for re-dressal of their issues, he added.

