Fesco chief to hold E-court on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Katchery) on facebook on Friday (December 30, 2022).

Fesco spokesman said here on Tuesday that the open court would start at 10 a.

m and the Fesco chief would listen to electricity-related complaints till 12 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire Fesco region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the Fesco chief through his new facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/ and the chief would issue on-spot orders for redressal of their issues, the spokesman added.