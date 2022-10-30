FESCO chief to hold e-court on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an e-court (khuli kutchehry) on facebook on Monday, Oct 31, 2022.

A spokesman said that the open court would start at 10a.m.

and the FESCO chief would listen to electricity related complaints till 12 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the FESCO chief through his facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ and he would issue on-the-spot orders for redressing their issues, he added.