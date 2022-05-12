FESCO chief to hold E-court on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Kutchehry) on facebook, here on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

A spokesman said on Thursday that the open court would start at 10:30 a.m.

and the FESCO chief would listen to electricity related complaints till 12:30 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the FESCO chief through his facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/, he added.