UrduPoint.com

FESCO Chief To Hold E-court On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 07:31 PM

FESCO chief to hold E-court on Saturday

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Kutchehry) on facebook, here on Saturday, May 14, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Kutchehry) on facebook, here on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

A spokesman said on Thursday that the open court would start at 10:30 a.m.

and the FESCO chief would listen to electricity related complaints till 12:30 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the FESCO chief through his facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Facebook Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh May FESCO Court

Recent Stories

Parvez Hussain posted as Secretary RTA Hyderabad

Parvez Hussain posted as Secretary RTA Hyderabad

39 seconds ago
 New building of PBM Head Office Call Center inaugu ..

New building of PBM Head Office Call Center inaugurated

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan urges int'l community to launch relief pr ..

Pakistan urges int'l community to launch relief program for Afghan people

42 seconds ago
 China's Coal Imports From Russia Up 49% in April - ..

China's Coal Imports From Russia Up 49% in April - Analytics

45 seconds ago
 $33 mln pledged to prevent 'catastrophic' oil spil ..

$33 mln pledged to prevent 'catastrophic' oil spill from Yemen oil tanker

4 minutes ago
 Council of Europe Says Receives Application From K ..

Council of Europe Says Receives Application From Kosovo to Join Organization

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.