FESCO chief to hold E-court on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Kutchery) on facebook here on Thursday, March 24.

FESCO spokesman said today that the open court would start at 10:30 a.m.

and the FESCO Chief would listen to electricity related complaints till 12:30 pm.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar can contact theFESCO Chief through his facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ and FESCOChief will issue on the spot orders for redressal of their issues, he added.