FESCO Chief To Hold E-court On Thursday

Published July 26, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Kutchehry) on facebook on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A spokesman said here on Tuesday that the open court would start at 10:30 a.m.

and the FESCO chief would listen to electricity related complaints till 12:30 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the FESCO chief through his facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ and he would issue on-the-spot orders for redressing the issues, he added.

