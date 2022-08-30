UrduPoint.com

Fesco Chief To Hold E-court On Wednesday

Published August 30, 2022

Fesco chief to hold E-court on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court on facebook on Wednesday (August 31).

A Fesco spokesman said on Tuesday that the open court would start at 2:30 pm and the chief would listen to complaints till 4:30pm.

The consumers belonging to the region, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot,Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the chief through his facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ and he would issue orders.

