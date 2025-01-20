Fesco chief to hold e-katchery on 22nd

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer Engr Muhammad Amir will hold an e-katchery on facebook on January 22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer Engr Muhammad Amir will hold an e-katchery on facebook on January 22.

A spokesperson for the company said on Monday that the time of the e-katchery will be 10am

to 12 noon.

The consumers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Chiniot, Bhakkar, and Toba Tek Singh can participate in the e-court at Facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery.