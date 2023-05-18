FESCO chief to hold e-kutchehry at facebook

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Bashir Ahmed will hold e-khuli kutchehry from 10am to noon on May 22 at facebook.

He will listen to the problems of power consumers for redressal the same on the spot.

The power consumers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Chiniot, Bhakkar and Toba Tek Singh can contact with chief at facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/