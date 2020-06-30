UrduPoint.com
FESCO Chief To Hold Open Court On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:01 PM

FESCO Chief to hold open court on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Shafiqul Hasan will hold an open court (Khuli Katchery) at FESCO Headquarters on Wednesday (July 01, 2020).

FESCO spokesman said Tuesday that open court will commence at 10 a.m.

and FESCO Chief will hear public complaints through telephone up to 1 p.m. FESCO Chief will also issue on-spot orders for redressal of the same.

In this connection, consumers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar can contact FESCO Chief through telephone numbers 041-9220604, 041-9220618, 041-9220290 and toll free number 0800-66554, he added.

