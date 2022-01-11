FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recovery rate 100%: Eng Bashir

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that recovery rate of FESCO was 100% and it was collecting revenue of Rs.28 billion from its consumers every month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that recovery rate of FESCO was 100% and it was collecting revenue of Rs.28 billion from its consumers every month.

He said that FESCO was distributing electricity in 8 districts of its region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha and Bhakkar. It has 26 divisions and 140 sub-divisions.

He said that FESCO divided its region in 5 operation circles, one construction circle, one GSC circle, one GSO circle and one M&T circle. Among operation circles included Faisalabad-1 Circle, Faisalabad-2 Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle.

He said that FESCO was not only generating revenue of billions of rupees from its consumers but it was also spending billions of rupees to upgrade its distribution and transmission system.

During current year it had spent Rs.6.1 billion on procurement of various gadgets and appliances including 8200 new transformers of different capacities, wire conductor of different types for 11-KV with length of 8350 kilometers, 715,000 new meters, 500 steel structures with length of 58 feet and 23,000 dropout cutout. While 30,000 AMI meters would also be procured soon. Similarly, Rs.570 million were expended on purchase of operational vehicles including 66 trucks, 34 single cabins, 35 loader mini trucks, he added.