UrduPoint.com

FESCO Collects Revenue Rs.28 Bln Per Month, Recovery Rate 100%: Eng Bashir

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 08:26 PM

FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recovery rate 100%: Eng Bashir

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that recovery rate of FESCO was 100% and it was collecting revenue of Rs.28 billion from its consumers every month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that recovery rate of FESCO was 100% and it was collecting revenue of Rs.28 billion from its consumers every month.

He said that FESCO was distributing electricity in 8 districts of its region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha and Bhakkar. It has 26 divisions and 140 sub-divisions.

He said that FESCO divided its region in 5 operation circles, one construction circle, one GSC circle, one GSO circle and one M&T circle. Among operation circles included Faisalabad-1 Circle, Faisalabad-2 Circle, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle.

He said that FESCO was not only generating revenue of billions of rupees from its consumers but it was also spending billions of rupees to upgrade its distribution and transmission system.

During current year it had spent Rs.6.1 billion on procurement of various gadgets and appliances including 8200 new transformers of different capacities, wire conductor of different types for 11-KV with length of 8350 kilometers, 715,000 new meters, 500 steel structures with length of 58 feet and 23,000 dropout cutout. While 30,000 AMI meters would also be procured soon. Similarly, Rs.570 million were expended on purchase of operational vehicles including 66 trucks, 34 single cabins, 35 loader mini trucks, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Vehicles Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Circle Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Mini Billion Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Macron Chooses Paris, Home to Charlie Hebdo, to Ho ..

Macron Chooses Paris, Home to Charlie Hebdo, to Host House of Caricatures - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into Air Cargo Global ..

Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into Air Cargo Global Demand - Int'l. Air Transport ..

3 minutes ago
 Man dies in road accident

Man dies in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' test ..

Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' tests mandatory

5 minutes ago
 28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations ..

Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations to Protect Them From COVID - P ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.