FESCO Completes 14 Feeders With Rs 297.22m

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 07:40 PM

FESCO completes 14 feeders with Rs 297.22m

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed 14 feeders with an estimated cost of Rs 297.22 million during the last three months, which would help the company save 13.911 kilowatt per hour (kwh) electricity.

 A spokesman, Tahir Sheikh, said here on Sunday that Rs 58.

499 million was spent on completion of five feeders in the first circle including Minara, Rodala, SOS Village, Alipur Bungalow and Nazir Shaheed feeders while three feeders including Maddoki, Mochiwala and Shabbir Abad were completed in Jhang circle with an estimated cost of Rs 108.336 million.

 Similarly, Rs 93.569 million were spent on completion of three feeders including Noorpur, Farooqa and Ghazani Kukrani in Sargodha circle, whereas as many feeders including Kamar Mashani, Musa Khail and Rekhani were completed in Mianwali circle with an estimated cost of Rs 36.816 million.

