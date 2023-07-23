Fesco completes electricity supply arrangements for Ashura days: SE Fesco

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Superintendent Engineer Abrar Ahmad said on Sunday that all arrangements had been finalized to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to majalis and mourning processions in the Sargodha Circle on 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram.

Talking to APP, he said that leaves of employees of five divisions and 27 sub-divisions had been canceled and the staff was fully alerted with equipment and machinery.

He said that alternative measures had been taken by giving complete exemption from loadshedding to three major Imambargahs of the city and other important Imambargahs of the district till 10th of Muharram, while WAPDA Circle Store would remain open for any emergency on Ashura days.

He said that 50 new poles with a height of more than 25 feet had been replaced in the main markets of the city, as the earlier the poles with a height of 18 feet were causing problems.

Abrar Ahmad said that a control room had been set up in the circle office, while special complaint desks had also been established in all divisions and sub-divisions, which would remain functional round the clock.

For sensitive processions, PCC cranes, PCC cables, transfer trolleys,emergency poles and other equipment would be available on Ashura day,he added.