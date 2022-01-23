FESCO completes seven new feeders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed the construction of seven new feeders in Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali and Sargodha circles with an estimated cost of Rs 47.398 million.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Sunday that three feeders were completed in Faisalabad with Rs 33.

928 million including Ali Pur Bungalow feeder, Nazeer Shaheed feeder and Bagaywala feeders while 2 feeders were completed in Jhang at a cost of Rs 12.518 million including Railway Road and Ayub Chowk feeders.

Similarly, one Issa Khail feeder was completed in Mianwali at a cost of Rs 250,000, whereas one Mithatiwana feeder was completed in Sargodha with Rs 702,000.

The completion of feeders will not only save 19.282 kwh electricity but also help inissuing new electricity connections speedily, he added.