UrduPoint.com

FESCO Completes Seven New Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

FESCO completes seven new feeders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed the construction of seven new feeders in Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali and Sargodha circles with an estimated cost of Rs 47.398 million.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Sunday that three feeders were completed in Faisalabad with Rs 33.

928 million including Ali Pur Bungalow feeder, Nazeer Shaheed feeder and Bagaywala feeders while 2 feeders were completed in Jhang at a cost of Rs 12.518 million including Railway Road and Ayub Chowk feeders.

Similarly, one Issa Khail feeder was completed in Mianwali at a cost of Rs 250,000, whereas one Mithatiwana feeder was completed in Sargodha with Rs 702,000.

The completion of feeders will not only save 19.282 kwh electricity but also help inissuing new electricity connections speedily, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Jhang Sargodha Mianwali Sunday (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

10 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.