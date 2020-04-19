UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Completes Twin Bundled Bus Bar At Jhang Road Grid Station

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

FESCO completes twin bundled bus bar at Jhang Road grid station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed twin bundled bus bar at 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and made it functional.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that FESCO had started up-gradation of its old and redundant installations at various grid stations so that the consumers could be provided uninterrupted power supply during summer.

He said that Grid System Construction (GSC) staff has replaced old bus bar at 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and installed a latest twin bundled bus bar. As many as 2200 ampere capacitors were used in newbus bar and this installation would help in arresting complaints of low voltage in the area besides provision

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Road Jhang Sunday FESCO

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

5 minutes ago

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

3 hours ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.