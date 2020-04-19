FESCO completes twin bundled bus bar at Jhang Road grid station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed twin bundled bus bar at 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and made it functional.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that FESCO had started up-gradation of its old and redundant installations at various grid stations so that the consumers could be provided uninterrupted power supply during summer.

He said that Grid System Construction (GSC) staff has replaced old bus bar at 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and installed a latest twin bundled bus bar. As many as 2200 ampere capacitors were used in newbus bar and this installation would help in arresting complaints of low voltage in the area besides provision