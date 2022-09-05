UrduPoint.com

FESCO Consumers Being Issued Revised Bills: CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:15 PM

In line with the instructions of Prime Minister and Ministry of Energy, new bills are being issued to domestic consumers after abolishing Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) up to 300 units, used in the month of June

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :In line with the instructions of Prime Minister and Ministry of Energy, new bills are being issued to domestic consumers after abolishing Fuel price Adjustment (FPA) up to 300 units, used in the month of June.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmad, the facility of deduction of FPA was given to domestic consumers up to 200 units and now on the orders of government, it has been increased up to 300 units.

According to General Manager (GM) Customer Services Atrat Hussain, due date for payment of bills had also been extended to Sept 9.

Online bills have been updated while instructions have also been issued to the banks in this regard. He said that the facility would not be applicable to customers that have consumed more than 300 units in the month of June.

The consumers who have already paid their bills in August, their deposited FPA would be excluded in September bills. Revised bills have also been uploaded to FESCO website and consumers do not need to visit FESCO offices for this purpose.

