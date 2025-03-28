FESCO control room for uninterrupted power supply on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Chief Executive FESCO, a central control room has been established for uninterrupted power supply on Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a spokesperson here Friday, Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Amir will directly supervise the monitoring cell.

FESCO has completed operational preparations to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers and instructions have been issued to SDOs to arrange spare transformer trolleys before Eid-ul-Fitr.

ESCO staff will remain active 24 hours a day to resolve complaints in their respective regions.

The consumers however can lodge their complaints through FESCO Smart App, 118, toll-free number 0800-66554 and the numbers of the relevant offices, and by calling 8118.