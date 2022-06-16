Fesco creates twitter accounts to redress consumers complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has created twitter accounts of its all circles to facilitate consumers and redress their complaints without any delay.

A Fesco spokesman on Thursday said that electricity consumers could file their complaints and getting information about load management and billing through twitter ID @TeamFesco1 and @TeamFesco2 for First Circle Faisalabad, @TeamFesco3 and @TeamFesco4 for Second Circle Faisalabad, @TeamFesco5 and @TeamFesco6 for Jhang Circle, @TeamFesco7 and @TeamFesco8 for Sargodha Circle, @TeamFesco9 and @TeamFesco10 for Mianwali Circle.

The complaints should quote their electricity reference number as well as contact numberand the team would take prompt action to resolve their complaints without any delay, he added.