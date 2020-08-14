UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'FESCO Dedicate I-Day To Kashmiri Brethren'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

'FESCO dedicate I-Day to Kashmiri brethren'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 73rd Independence day was dedicated to the Kashmiri brethren to express solidarity with them.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Shafiqul Hassan while addressing a gathering after flag hoisting ceremony held here at FESCO Headquarter on Friday.

He said "Our Kashmiri brothers are struggling for their legitimate rights of self-determination and freedom from the last 7 decades and their sacrifices will surely bring fruits".

"We should adopt the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam "Unity, Faith and Discipline" and work for the development of the country. We thank God on this day Who bestowed us with this beautiful country".

He further said that after the sacrifice of millions of lives, Pakistan came into existence as an Islamic Ideological State.

As a nation we should promise that we will work for development and progress of the country and bring a sublime name for Pakistan among other countries of the world, he added.

Earlier, FESCO Chief hoisted the national flag,cut cake and sweets were distributed of sweets among the participants.

Later, he also planted a sapling in the lawn of FESCO Headquarters under PM ten billions tsunami tree plantation drive.

On the occasion,Special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and rest for the departed souls of martyrs of Pakistan movement.

Chief Engineers, Directors, Deputy Directors and a number of FESCO officer and officials were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Tsunami World Martyrs Shaheed Company Progress Independence Gold God From Billion Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Rafia Zeeshan’s song for Independence Day: Dil T ..

14 minutes ago

Unfair grading in O and A level:: Govt to approach ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with zeal and ..

47 minutes ago

Editorial: UAE-Israel deal could herald a new dawn

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 14, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.