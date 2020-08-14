'FESCO dedicate I-Day to Kashmiri brethren'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 73rd Independence day was dedicated to the Kashmiri brethren to express solidarity with them.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Shafiqul Hassan while addressing a gathering after flag hoisting ceremony held here at FESCO Headquarter on Friday.

He said "Our Kashmiri brothers are struggling for their legitimate rights of self-determination and freedom from the last 7 decades and their sacrifices will surely bring fruits".

"We should adopt the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam "Unity, Faith and Discipline" and work for the development of the country. We thank God on this day Who bestowed us with this beautiful country".

He further said that after the sacrifice of millions of lives, Pakistan came into existence as an Islamic Ideological State.

As a nation we should promise that we will work for development and progress of the country and bring a sublime name for Pakistan among other countries of the world, he added.

Earlier, FESCO Chief hoisted the national flag,cut cake and sweets were distributed of sweets among the participants.

Later, he also planted a sapling in the lawn of FESCO Headquarters under PM ten billions tsunami tree plantation drive.

On the occasion,Special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and rest for the departed souls of martyrs of Pakistan movement.

Chief Engineers, Directors, Deputy Directors and a number of FESCO officer and officials were also present.