Fesco detaches electricity connections of Wasa office

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) detached electricity supply connections of the Wasa office over non-payment of dues.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh on Wednesday said the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) was a defaulter of Rs 580 million and it was issued notices a number of times.

On special direction of FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Arshad Muneer, electricity supply connections of the Wasa head office as well as its sub-offices were detached.

The electricity supply connections of well field areas and disposal stations were also detached but later on the request of the district administration, these connections were restored in greater public interest.

However, remaining electricity supply connections of the Wasa offices will remain detachedtill payment of dues, he added.