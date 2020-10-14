UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fesco Detaches Electricity Connections Of Wasa Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Fesco detaches electricity connections of Wasa office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) detached electricity supply connections of the Wasa office over non-payment of dues.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh on Wednesday said the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) was a defaulter of Rs 580 million and it was issued notices a number of times.

On special direction of FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Arshad Muneer, electricity supply connections of the Wasa head office as well as its sub-offices were detached.

The electricity supply connections of well field areas and disposal stations were also detached but later on the request of the district administration, these connections were restored in greater public interest.

However, remaining electricity supply connections of the Wasa offices will remain detachedtill payment of dues, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Water Company Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

5 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

22 minutes ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

44 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.