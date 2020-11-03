Fesco detects theft of 1.8 million units

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 358 power pilferers and detected theft of 1.8 million units in separate operations during the last month.

Additional Director Fesco Tahir Sheikh said on Tuesday that the teams of power utility accompanying task forces conducting raids at different places in five operation circles.

The Fesco teams detected theft of 1.8 million units, he said and added that a sum of over Rs 33 million had been imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs have been registered against 93 of them.

He said that the teams checked 94026 meters and found 329 consumers stealing electricity.