Fesco Detects Theft Of 2.3 Million Units In Current Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Fesco detects theft of 2.3 million units in current month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 212 power pilferers and detected theft of 2.3 million units in separate operations during the current month.

Deputy Director Fesco Muhammad Saeed Raza said on Thursday that task forces conducting raids at different places in five operation circles.

The teams detected theft of 2.3 million units; he said and added that a sum of Rs 43.9 million had been imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs had been registered against 37.

He said Rs 16.5 million had so far been recovered from pilferers, adding that teams checked 88,103 meters and found 212 consumers stealing electricity during the current month.

