FESCO Detects Theft Of 2.8m Units In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

FESCO detects theft of 2.8m units in November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 322 power pilferers and detected theft of 2.8 million units in separate operations during the last month.

Additional Director Fesco Tahir Sheikh said on Tuesday that the teams of power utility accompanying task forces conducting raids at different places in five operation circles.

The FESCO teams detected theft of 2.8 million units; he said and added that a sum of over Rs 40 million had been imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs have been registered against 89 of them.

He said that the teams checked 123198 meters and found 322 consumers stealing electricity during the month of November.

