FESCO directed to outsource bill distribution in 14 subdivisions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahseen Awan has directed the company management to outsource the process of bill distribution in 14 Sub Divisions of 2 divisions of Second Circle including Nazimabad and Ghulam Mohammad Abad. A spokesman of the company said here on Saturday that this initiative would help the consumers to receive their electricity bills timely at their doorsteps whereas it would also cause in further improving recovery rate in the company. He said that initially this project would be undertaken for a period of one year to facilitate more than 483,000 electricity consumers in two divisions.

Therefore, the firms having two years of experience in distribution of bills could participate in Expressing of Interest. There were 227,000 consumers in 6 subdivisions of Nazimabad Division including Samanabad, Factory Area, Nazimabad, Jhang Road, Bakar Mandi and Takriwala, whereas 256,000 consumers were in 8 subdivisions of G.M Abad Division including G.

M Abad, Faizabad, Razaabad, Gulberg, Narwala, Saddar Bazar, Rahmat Town and Madinabad whose complaints regarding delay in receipt of electricity bills would be disposed of through this outsourcing process, he added.