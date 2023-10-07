Fesco director promoted

Director Public Relations Tahir Mehmood Sheikh of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Director Public Relations Tahir Mehmood Sheikh of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company

(Fesco) had been promoted from grade 19 to grade 20 as additional director general.

After approval of the board of Directors, Director General HR Athar Ayub Chaudhry

issued the notification on Saturday.

Tahir Mahmood Sheikh has been serving the company for the last 20 years and has always

played a positive role in conveying various projects of the company.