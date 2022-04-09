UrduPoint.com

FESCO Distributes Commendation Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 10:11 PM

FESCO distributes commendation certificates

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has distributed commendation certificates among 8 line men in recognition of their excellent performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has distributed commendation certificates among 8 line men in recognition of their excellent performance.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that the commendation certificates were distributed in a formal ceremony held at FESCO Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza urged the line staff to adopt safety measures as it were imperative for saving precious lives of the line men.

He said that performance of line men were evaluated for three months from September to November 2021 and 8 line men won the award of "best line man".

Hence commendation certificates were provided to them including Line Man-1 first circle Muhammad Saeed, LM-1 second circle Ghulam Mujtaba, LM-2 Jhang Circle Asif Shehzad, LM-1 Sargodha Circle Fazal Mehmood, LM-2 Mianwali Circle Ghulam Abbas, LM-1 PD Construction Muhammad Iqbal, LM-1 GSC Circle Zafar Hasan and LM-2 GSO Circle Muhammad Yaqoob, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Man Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali September November From Best FESCO

Recent Stories

Russia Blocks Another Attempt by Kiev to Evacuate ..

Russia Blocks Another Attempt by Kiev to Evacuate Azov Battalion Leaders From Ma ..

2 minutes ago
 Indian police arrested 13 in Srinagar for raising ..

Indian police arrested 13 in Srinagar for raising anti-India slogans

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Troops Detonate Acid Tank Northwest of L ..

Ukrainian Troops Detonate Acid Tank Northwest of Luhansk - LPR

3 minutes ago
 Renovation of govt dispensary starts

Renovation of govt dispensary starts

3 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Commission working tirelessly ..

Overseas Pakistanis Commission working tirelessly in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 'Message of Pakistan' may help unite nation: Hafiz ..

'Message of Pakistan' may help unite nation: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.