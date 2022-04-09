FESCO distributes commendation certificates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has distributed commendation certificates among 8 line men in recognition of their excellent performance.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that the commendation certificates were distributed in a formal ceremony held at FESCO Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza urged the line staff to adopt safety measures as it were imperative for saving precious lives of the line men.

He said that performance of line men were evaluated for three months from September to November 2021 and 8 line men won the award of "best line man".

Hence commendation certificates were provided to them including Line Man-1 first circle Muhammad Saeed, LM-1 second circle Ghulam Mujtaba, LM-2 Jhang Circle Asif Shehzad, LM-1 Sargodha Circle Fazal Mehmood, LM-2 Mianwali Circle Ghulam Abbas, LM-1 PD Construction Muhammad Iqbal, LM-1 GSC Circle Zafar Hasan and LM-2 GSO Circle Muhammad Yaqoob, he added.