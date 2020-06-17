UrduPoint.com
FESCO Distributes Commendatory Certificates Among Players

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

FESCO distributes commendatory certificates among players

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hasan distributed commendatory certificates among players of the company in recognition of their excellent performance during 13th Safe Games.

Addressing the certificate distribution ceremony, he said that FESCO Sports Association arranged sports events round the year so that fitness of its players could be maintained.

He congratulated the FESCO players on winning gold, silver and bronze medals during 13th Safe Games and hoped that they would also continue their struggle to bring laurel for the company in future too.

Later, FESCO Chief also distributed certificates among various players including athlete Najma Parveen on winning one gold medal, two silver medals and one bronze medals; karate player Muhammad Owais on two gold medals; Zafar Iqbal on silver medal; handball player Muzammal Hussain, Muaz Ali and Imran Khan on gold medal; wrestling player Abdur Rehman on gold medal; athlete Shab-e-Asra on one silver medal and two bronze medals; tennis player Muzammal Murtaza on one silver and two bronze medals; Maheen Aftab on bronze medals; volleyball player Nasir Ali on silver medal; weight lifting player Abu Sufiyan on silver medal; badminton player Sehar Akram on bronze medal; swimming player Muhammad Yahya on two bronze medals and handball players Nusrat Bano, Sehrash, Naz Maqsood, Saiqa Riaz and Khalida Ramzan on winning fourth position.

Chief Engineer Operations Muhammad Umar Lodhi, Secretary FESCO Sports Association Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Sports Officer Arshad Mehmood, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed and Additional Director Public Relations Tahir Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

