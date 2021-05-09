UrduPoint.com
FESCO Distributes Eid Gifts Among Families Of Deceased Employees

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has distributed Eid gifts and sweets among families of deceased FESCO employees on Sunday.

FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that Eidi and sweets were arranged on the special direction of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Arshad Mehmood.

He said that five line men of FESCO died while performing official duties. Among them include LM-1 Muhammad Bashir of Shehbaz Khail subdivision, LM Zulfiqar Ahmad of Gojra City subdivision, LM Munawwar Hussain Sheerazi of Samanabad subdivision, LM Muhammad Riaz of Civil Line subdivision Jhang and LM Ashiq Ali of Faisalabad Road subdivision Jaranwala.

"Employees are precious asset of the company and FESCO will remember their services for a long," he added.

