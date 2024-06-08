FESCO e-court on 10th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sheikhupura Road Division Executive Engineer (Xen) Rana Farhan Anwar will hold an e-court (Open Court) on Facebook here on June 10.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that the open court would start at 10 a.m.

and the Xen would listen to electricity related complaints till 12 p.m.

Electricity consumers belonging to Tariq Abad, Hajji Abad, Millat Town and Mannanwala subdivisions could contact him through Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/people/XEN-SKP-Road-Division-FESCO-Faisalabad/100084052584671/ and he would issue orders for redress of their complaints, he added.