FESCO e-court on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir will hold an e-court (Open Court) on Facebook here on Thursday.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that the open court would start at 10 a.m.

and the FESCO Chief would listen to electricity-related complaints till 12 p.m.

The electricity consumers belonging to 8 districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar can contact him through Facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/ and he would issue orders for their redress, he added.