FESCO electrified 170 villages this year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) electrified 170 villages in its region during the current year.

A spokesman said on Monday that FESCO construction directorate also completed 142 low-tension (LT) proposals and seven high-tension (HT) proposals during this period and Rs 460.101 million were spent on the projects.

Giving some details, he said that Rs 62.656 million were spent on completion of 2 HT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs 19.322 million on 2 HT proposals in Jhang, Rs 10.859 million on one HT proposal in Sargodha and Rs 76.

539 million on 2 HT proposals in Mianwali.

Similarly, Rs 21.678 million were spent on electrification of 26 villages in Faisalabad, Rs 48.11 million on electrification of 43 villages in Jhang, Rs 75.582 million on electrification of 56 villages in Mianwali and Rs 72.875 million on electrification of 45 villages in Sargodha.

He said that Rs 24.452 million was spent on completion of 51 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs 11.434 million on 15 LT proposals in Mianwali, Rs 24.11 million on 54 LT proposals in Jhang and Rs 12.484 million on 22 LT proposals in Sargodha.