Fesco Electrifies 1,031 Villages During 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Fesco electrifies 1,031 villages during 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has electrified 1,031 villages in its region in addition to completing 35 feeders and 756 proposals with an estimated cost of Rs2172.686 million during 2021.

A spokesman for Fesco said on Sunday that Fesco spent Rs1322.

994 million on electrification of 1,031 villages in eight districts of the region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Khushab from 1st January to 31st December 2021.

Similarly, Rs476.642 million was expended on completion of 35 HT proposals while 721 LT proposals were completed with an estimated cost of Rs373.05 million during the same period, the spokesman added.

