UrduPoint.com

FESCO Electrifies 34 Villages In October

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

FESCO electrifies 34 villages in October

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) electrified 34 villages at a cost of Rs 36 million during the month of October.

The FESCO also completed 5 HT proposals at a cost of Rs 22 million and 82 LT proposals at a cost of Rs 38 million.

According to Fesco spokesperson, electricity was provided to 34 villages of eight districts of Faisalabad and Sargodha division ---Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushab. As many as 82 LT proposals and 5 feeders were also completed at a cost of Rs 98.

427 million, two feeders were completed in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 7.354 million, one feeder in district Jhang at a cost of Rs 10.109 million, one in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 4.838 million and one feeder in Mianwali at a cost of Rs 452,000.

Ten villages were electrified in Faisalabad, 6 in Jhang, 10 in Mianwali and 8 in Sargodha.

Twenty nine LT proposals were completed in Faisalabad, 26 in Jhang, 15 in Sargodha and12 in Mianwali.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh October (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripart ..

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

5 minutes ago
 Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading Cruise Port&#039; Award

35 minutes ago
 UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

50 minutes ago
 Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding ..

Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding between nations: Omar Ghobash

50 minutes ago
 UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmen ..

UAE Ambassador, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan discuss cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.