FESCO electrifies 34 villages in October

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) electrified 34 villages at a cost of Rs 36 million during the month of October.

The FESCO also completed 5 HT proposals at a cost of Rs 22 million and 82 LT proposals at a cost of Rs 38 million.

According to Fesco spokesperson, electricity was provided to 34 villages of eight districts of Faisalabad and Sargodha division ---Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushab. As many as 82 LT proposals and 5 feeders were also completed at a cost of Rs 98.

427 million, two feeders were completed in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 7.354 million, one feeder in district Jhang at a cost of Rs 10.109 million, one in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 4.838 million and one feeder in Mianwali at a cost of Rs 452,000.

Ten villages were electrified in Faisalabad, 6 in Jhang, 10 in Mianwali and 8 in Sargodha.

Twenty nine LT proposals were completed in Faisalabad, 26 in Jhang, 15 in Sargodha and12 in Mianwali.