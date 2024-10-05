FESCO employee arrested over bribe

The FIA Composite Circle arrested an employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on the charge of taking illegal gratification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The FIA Composite Circle arrested an employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on the charge of taking illegal gratification.

A spokesman for the FIA said here on Saturday that a man Ali Haidar resident of Jaranwala filed a complaint, contending that FESCO employee Tanvir was demanding Rs.

50,000 as bribe for installation of an electricity meter.

On the complaint, Sub Inspector FIA Amir Shehzad conducted a surprise raid and nabbed the FESCO employee red handed while receiving bribe.

The accused was locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.