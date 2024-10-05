FESCO Employee Arrested Over Bribe
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 08:08 PM
The FIA Composite Circle arrested an employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on the charge of taking illegal gratification
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The FIA Composite Circle arrested an employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on the charge of taking illegal gratification.
A spokesman for the FIA said here on Saturday that a man Ali Haidar resident of Jaranwala filed a complaint, contending that FESCO employee Tanvir was demanding Rs.
50,000 as bribe for installation of an electricity meter.
On the complaint, Sub Inspector FIA Amir Shehzad conducted a surprise raid and nabbed the FESCO employee red handed while receiving bribe.
The accused was locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara
Young doctors urged to focus on research, education for medical specialization
Agriculture must be developed on scientific basis for food security: UAF VC
Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’
ECP postpones tests for various positions
Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog
Constable held for detaining people illegally
PSMA-NZ elects new office-bearers
Killer of rickshaw driver arrested
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels PTI as terrorist group
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours
Rickshaw driver killed mysteriously
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara2 minutes ago
-
Young doctors urged to focus on research, education for medical specialization2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’2 minutes ago
-
ECP postpones tests for various positions2 minutes ago
-
Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog6 minutes ago
-
Constable held for detaining people illegally6 minutes ago
-
Killer of rickshaw driver arrested6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels PTI as terrorist group6 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver killed mysteriously3 minutes ago
-
Roadmap for Smog Mitigation in Punjab (2024-2025)51 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region3 minutes ago