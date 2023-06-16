FESCO employee convicted over fake documents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Judge Central Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) convicted an employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on the charge of getting employment over fake documents.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Aslam resident of Mohallah Basti Dewan Wali Jhang situated on old Chiniot Road applied for employment in FESCO and submitted fake documents and educational certificates.

However during scrutiny, fraud of Muhammad Aslam was surfaced and his case was sent to FIA Faisalabad/Sargodha Division.

After completing arguments,the Special Judge Central FIA Raja Parvaiz Akhtar awarded 15 years imprisonment to accused Muhammad Aslam. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.15 million and he would undergo an additional term of 3 years if he failed to pay fine.