Fesco Employee Electrocuted

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:06 PM

An employees of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) was electrocuted in area of College Road, Sitara Colony, on Friday

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said Munawar Hussain of Mansoorabad was workingat an electricity pole on College Road when he received a fatal electric shock.

