Fesco employee electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :An employees of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) was electrocuted in area of College Road, Sitara Colony, on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said Munawar Hussain of Mansoorabad was workingat an electricity pole on College Road when he received a fatal electric shock.