FESCO Employee Electrocuted

Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

FESCO employee electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :An employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was electrocuted at Sitana road, Jaranwala, on Friday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said Aashiq Hussain of Chak 21-GB was working at an electricity pole on Satiana road when he accidentally touched live electricity wires. As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot. The body was shifted to THQ hospital Jaranwala.

