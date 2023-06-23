FESCO employee electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An employee of Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) was electrocuted to death here in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Police said here on Friday that Muhammad Javed r/o Chak 205-GB was working on an electricity pole when he touched live electricity wires accidentally.

He suffered fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing medico-legal formalities, he added.