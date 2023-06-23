Open Menu

FESCO Employee Electrocuted

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An employee of Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) was electrocuted to death here in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Police said here on Friday that Muhammad Javed r/o Chak 205-GB was working on an electricity pole when he touched live electricity wires accidentally.

He suffered fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing medico-legal formalities, he added.

