FESCO employee electrocuted

An employee of FESCO Millat Town subdivision was electrocuted during meter installation in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :An employee of FESCO Millat Town subdivision was electrocuted during meter installation in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that FESCO employee Jameel Rasheed (40) resident of Bawa Chak Sargodha Road was busy in installing electricity supply meter near Degree College Dhanola on Millat Road when he received fatal electric shock by touching the live wire accidentally.

As a result, Jameel became unconscious and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.