FESCO employee electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

An employee of FESCO subdivision Tandlianwala was electrocuted while working on live lines on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :An employee of FESCO subdivision Tandlianwala was electrocuted while working on live lines on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Khizar Hayat, son of Mehboob Alam of Chak Thatha Sahi Jhamra Road, was working on 11000-KV transmission line near Chak 407 Pindi Sheikh Musa when he received fatal electricity shock.

He died on-the-spot. His body was shifted to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala for postmortem.