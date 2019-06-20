UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Employee Electrocuted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:49 PM

FESCO employee electrocuted

An employee of FESCO subdivision Tandlianwala was electrocuted while working on live lines on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :An employee of FESCO subdivision Tandlianwala was electrocuted while working on live lines on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Khizar Hayat, son of Mehboob Alam of Chak Thatha Sahi Jhamra Road, was working on 11000-KV transmission line near Chak 407 Pindi Sheikh Musa when he received fatal electricity shock.

He died on-the-spot. His body was shifted to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala for postmortem.

Related Topics

Electricity Road Died Tandlianwala Rescue 1122 FESCO Employment

Recent Stories

Ryabkov Confirms Joint Commission Meeting on Irani ..

52 seconds ago

Rabiot close to Juventus, but Pogba, Higuain uncer ..

54 seconds ago

Lahore High Court directs NAB to decide Mohmand da ..

57 seconds ago

MEPCO making efforts to provide uninterrupted elec ..

59 seconds ago

Pyongyang Ready to Show Patience in Korean Peninsu ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Says Still Ashamed of Losing Note From Kneel ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.