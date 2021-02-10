Fesco employees directed to control theft of wires,transformers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Arshad Muneer directed employees to take appropriate steps and control theft of electricity wires, transformers and other installations across the region.

During a meeting on Wednesday, he directed to constitute special teams at subdivision level and assigned them tasks for night patrolling so that installations, including wires and transformers could be saved from theft.

He said a complaint cell was already working at the Fesco Headquarters and people couldinform about theft of installations through 041-9220290, 041-9220618, toll free number 66554-0800and helpline number 118.