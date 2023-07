Fesco encourages linemen on best performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) awarded seven linemenwith cash prizes and certificates for their best performance during duty hours.

Muneer Hussain, Jarranwala road sub-division (first circle); Asim Mahmood, city Tandlianwala sub-division (2nd circle); second lineman Muhammad Zaman from Shorkot city Sub-division (Jhang circle); Muhammad Rafique from Islampura sub-division (Sargodha circle), Muhammad Saeed from rural Mianwali sub-division (Mianwali circle); Ghulam Abbas from Athara Hazari construction sub-division (PD construction) and Shabir Ahmed from GC second sub-division (GSC) had been awarded.