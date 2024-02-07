FESCO encouraging hardworking, honest employees: Malik Tahseen

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors Chairman Malik Tahseen Awan on Wednesday said that hardworking and honest employees of the company were being encouraged through cash prizes and certificates to create an atmosphere of competition among them and improve the overall performance of the company

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) board of Directors Chairman Malik Tahseen Awan on Wednesday said that hardworking and honest employees of the company were being encouraged through cash prizes and certificates to create an atmosphere of competition among them and improve the overall performance of the company.

He expressed these views while giving appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the best linemen at Fesco headquarter here. Chief Executive Fesco Engineer Mohammad Amir and Director General (HR) Farrukh Aftab were also present on this occasion.

The Chairman said that various incentives were being considered for the FESCO staff to further improve their performance. He directed the field staff to perform their duties with more diligence, dedication and hard work and asked them to give priority to redressal of consumer complaints.