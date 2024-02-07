Open Menu

FESCO Encouraging Hardworking, Honest Employees: Malik Tahseen

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 07:02 PM

FESCO encouraging hardworking, honest employees: Malik Tahseen

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors Chairman Malik Tahseen Awan on Wednesday said that hardworking and honest employees of the company were being encouraged through cash prizes and certificates to create an atmosphere of competition among them and improve the overall performance of the company

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) board of Directors Chairman Malik Tahseen Awan on Wednesday said that hardworking and honest employees of the company were being encouraged through cash prizes and certificates to create an atmosphere of competition among them and improve the overall performance of the company.

He expressed these views while giving appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the best linemen at Fesco headquarter here. Chief Executive Fesco Engineer Mohammad Amir and Director General (HR) Farrukh Aftab were also present on this occasion.

The Chairman said that various incentives were being considered for the FESCO staff to further improve their performance. He directed the field staff to perform their duties with more diligence, dedication and hard work and asked them to give priority to redressal of consumer complaints.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Mohammad Amir Best FESCO

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized for general election in ..

All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari

10 minutes ago
 Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain c ..

Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox

10 minutes ago
 IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electr ..

IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegia ..

Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys

10 minutes ago
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once a ..

Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again

29 minutes ago
 Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcomin ..

Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections

10 minutes ago
 Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversa ..

Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary

17 minutes ago
 Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave EC ..

Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry

17 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..

17 minutes ago
 Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar T ..

Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan