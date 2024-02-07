FESCO Encouraging Hardworking, Honest Employees: Malik Tahseen
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors Chairman Malik Tahseen Awan on Wednesday said that hardworking and honest employees of the company were being encouraged through cash prizes and certificates to create an atmosphere of competition among them and improve the overall performance of the company
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) board of Directors Chairman Malik Tahseen Awan on Wednesday said that hardworking and honest employees of the company were being encouraged through cash prizes and certificates to create an atmosphere of competition among them and improve the overall performance of the company.
He expressed these views while giving appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the best linemen at Fesco headquarter here. Chief Executive Fesco Engineer Mohammad Amir and Director General (HR) Farrukh Aftab were also present on this occasion.
The Chairman said that various incentives were being considered for the FESCO staff to further improve their performance. He directed the field staff to perform their duties with more diligence, dedication and hard work and asked them to give priority to redressal of consumer complaints.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari10 minutes ago
-
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox10 minutes ago
-
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Day10 minutes ago
-
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys10 minutes ago
-
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections10 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to vote17 minutes ago
-
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program17 minutes ago
-
IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements17 minutes ago
-
ECP summons important meeting today48 minutes ago
-
DC visits different polling stations,inspects distribution of election material8 minutes ago
-
A new era unfolds as Azerbaijan undergoes snap presidential election6 minutes ago
-
EC Sindh terms video circulating on social media as fake8 minutes ago