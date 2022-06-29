UrduPoint.com

FESCO Exempts Commercial Areas From Load Shedding

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 10:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued notification regarding exemption of commercial areas of the city from load shedding from 4.30 p.m to 9.30 p.m.

According to handout issued here on Wednesday, the traders of Chiniot Bazar, Aminpur Bazar, Katcheri Bazar, Karkhana Bazar, Rail Bazar, Bhowana Bazar, Jhang Bazar, Tata Bazar, Montgomery Bazar, New Anarkali, College road, Railway road, Circular road, Satiana road and Jaranwala road would get relief from this initiative.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain said that promise to exempt these areas from load shedding has been fulfilled and now the traders could do their business in peak hours. He said that it was the resposibility of the traders to close the markets at 9 P. m to save energy.

The traders thanked the commissioner for exempting the commercial areas from load shedding and assured their complete cooperation regarding closing markets at 9 p.m.

