Open Menu

FESCO Extends Bill Payment Date Up To Nov-10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 06:59 PM

FESCO extends bill payment date up to Nov-10

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has extended date for payment of bills up to November 10, 202

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has extended date for payment of bills up to November 10, 2023.

FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that last due date for payment of electricity bills was printed as November 09, 2023 on Badged-16 bills.

However, the competent authority of the company extended the last date from November 09 to November 10 as November 09 (Thursday) was a public holiday due to birth anniversary of poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Therefore, now the FESCO consumers of Badge No.16 could pay their electricity bills up to November 10, 2023 (Friday) without any surcharge and in this connection, Director General IT FESCO Computer Center Imdad Ullah had also directed the all revenue officers in writing to facilitate the FESCO consumers, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Allama Muhammad Iqbal Company November All From FESCO

Recent Stories

Smuggled cchalia worth Rs.136 million seized

Smuggled cchalia worth Rs.136 million seized

6 minutes ago
 Swimming Gala held at Sadiq Public School

Swimming Gala held at Sadiq Public School

6 minutes ago
 SECP proposes amendments to insurance regulatory f ..

SECP proposes amendments to insurance regulatory framework for recording of adva ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt plans health sector reforms strategy: Dr Nade ..

Govt plans health sector reforms strategy: Dr Nadeem

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest mobile phone snatcher in encounter

Police arrest mobile phone snatcher in encounter

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker LG minister lauds remarkable progress du ..

Caretaker LG minister lauds remarkable progress during visit to WSSP

13 minutes ago
KP task force against power defaulters recovers Rs ..

KP task force against power defaulters recovers Rs 4bn

7 minutes ago
 BISP supports 9.3 million households under Kafaala ..

BISP supports 9.3 million households under Kafaalat: Secretary BISP

7 minutes ago
 15 air passengers arrested over using illegal pass ..

15 air passengers arrested over using illegal passports

7 minutes ago
 Two involved in supplying drugs to educational ins ..

Two involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions arrested

16 minutes ago
 AIOU's Academic Staff Association Takes Oath of Of ..

AIOU's Academic Staff Association Takes Oath of Office

16 minutes ago
 Preparation for re-conducting MDCAT in full swing

Preparation for re-conducting MDCAT in full swing

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan