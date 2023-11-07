FESCO extends bill payment date up to Nov-10

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has extended date for payment of bills up to November 10, 202

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has extended date for payment of bills up to November 10, 2023.

FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that last due date for payment of electricity bills was printed as November 09, 2023 on Badged-16 bills.

However, the competent authority of the company extended the last date from November 09 to November 10 as November 09 (Thursday) was a public holiday due to birth anniversary of poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Therefore, now the FESCO consumers of Badge No.16 could pay their electricity bills up to November 10, 2023 (Friday) without any surcharge and in this connection, Director General IT FESCO Computer Center Imdad Ullah had also directed the all revenue officers in writing to facilitate the FESCO consumers, he added.